Burkina Faso- Forced Displacement (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 03 Oct 2019 — View Original
- Armed violence continues to escalate in Burkina Faso. Nearly 19 000 people have fled their homes in search of safety over the last 4 days, with many villages experiencing a large reduction in their inhabitants. In total, 300 000 people are now internally displaced throughout Burkina Faso.
- Humanitarian actors are providing urgent assistance, while needs are rapidly increasing. The revised Humanitarian Response Plan estimates a budgetary requirement of USD 187 million to meet the humanitarian needs in 2019, but as yet is only 32% financed.