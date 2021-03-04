Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso- Forced displacement (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 March 2021)
- On 2 March, the third attack on health services in 2021 was recorded in Burkina Faso. At least six civilians were killed when an ambulance transporting a pregnant women from Djibo (Sahel region) hit an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).
- Armed violence continues to cause forced displacements in Burkina Faso that now reach 1,097,462 individuals according to the latest update by the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR) as of 31 January 2021. For instance, the commune of Djibo hosts approximatively 166,000 registered forcibly displaced people. Children younger than 15 (66%) and women and girls (63%) represent the majority of the displaced in Burkina Faso.
- Among other multi-sectoral needs, the conflict drives an increase in food insecurity. The latest update of the Cadre Harmonisé (a comprehensive analytical framework) projects a new deterioration of the situation, with a forecasted 2.7 million individuals food insecure during the 2021 lean season, including 254,394 who will be severely affected (phase 4).