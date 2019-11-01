01 Nov 2019

Burkina Faso: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated September 30, 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (288.24 KB)

SITUATION

• Rising insecurity, primarily in northern and eastern Burkina Faso, is prompting population displacement. As of September 23, the UN reported an estimated 290,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs); however, relief actors note that due to escalating violence, as many as 500,000 Burkinabe may be displaced in northern Burkina Faso—an area that also hosts approximately 31,000 Malian refugees—by October.

• Overall, 1.3 million people in Burkina Faso urgently require humanitarian assistance in 2019 due to the effects of conflict, food insecurity, malnutrition and natural disasters, a July update to the country’s 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan reports.

• According to a March Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis, approximately 687,000 people—3 percent of the population— were in urgent need of food assistance from June–August, a period which includes the lean season when food is scarcest.*

• The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) anticipates that Crisis (IPC 3) levels of food insecurity will likely persist for vulnerable and conflict-affected households through January 2020, primarily as a result of insecurity, displacement, loss of livelihoods, and limited access to markets.

RESPONSE

• USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) enables the UN World Food Program to provide food assistance to vulnerable Malian refugees and Burkinabe through in-kind food distributions, cash-based transfers, and asset-building activities that strengthen livelihoods. FFP also works with the UN Children’s Fund to furnish locally bought ready-to-use therapeutic food to 19,000 severely malnourished children.

• FFP partners with Oxfam Intermón to deliver cash-based food assistance to more than 43,000 crisis-affected people in northern Burkina Faso. Additionally, in coordination with USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance, FFP supports Catholic Relief Services in reaching 28,000 beneficiaries in Sanmatenga Province with cash-based transfers.

• FFP recently began a five-year, $50 million development activity with ACDI/VOCA to improve food security and resilience—the ability to respond to crises—among chronically vulnerable Burkinabe families in Center-North Region. A central component of the USAID Resilience in the Sahel Enhanced (RISE) II initiative, this intervention works across multiple sectors, including agriculture, disaster risk management, health, livelihoods, nutrition, and water and sanitation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.