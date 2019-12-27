Burkina Faso: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated December 16, 2019

Increasing conflict has led to a deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso in recent months, forcing people from their homes and exacerbating needs. Additionally, limited livelihoods opportunities and recurrent environmental shocks, such as floods, contribute to hunger in the country.

SITUATION

• Rising insecurity, primarily in northern and eastern Burkina Faso, is prompting population displacement. As of December 9, the UN reported an estimated 560,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs)— including more than 463,000 IDPs in northern Burkina Faso, an area that also hosts approximately 31,000 Malian refugees. Since January 2019, conflict has caused an average of 30,000 new displacements per month. Insecurity has increasingly resulted in the closure of health facilities and schools, depriving nearly 626,000 people of access to health care and more than 268,000 children of education.

• According to the November Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis, the number of people facing severe levels of acute food insecurity from June to August will more than double from 687,000 people in 2019 to approximately 1.8 million people in 2020.

• The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) anticipates that Crisis (IPC 3) levels of food insecurity will likely persist for vulnerable and conflict-affected households through May 2020, primarily as a result of insecurity, displacement, loss of livelihoods, and limited access to markets.

RESPONSE

• USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) enables the UN World Food Program to provide food assistance to more than 100,000 vulnerable Malian refugees and Burkinabe IDPs and host families through in-kind food distributions, cash-based transfers, and asset-building activities that strengthen livelihoods. FFP also supports the UN Children’s Fund to purchase locally bought ready-to-use therapeutic food to treat severely malnourished children.

• FFP partners with Oxfam Intermón to deliver cash-based food assistance to more than 43,000 crisis-affected people in northern Burkina Faso. Additionally, in coordination with USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance, FFP supports Catholic Relief Services in reaching 28,000 beneficiaries in Sanmatenga Province with cash-based transfers.

• FFP recently began a five-year, $50 million development activity with ACDI/VOCA to improve food security and resilience—the ability to respond to crises—among chronically vulnerable Burkinabe families in Center-North Region. A central component of the USAID Resilience in the Sahel Enhanced (RISE) II initiative, this intervention works across multiple sectors, including agriculture, disaster risk management, health, livelihoods, nutrition, and water and sanitation.