Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso - Floods update (ANAM, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 September 2020)
- Since 5 September, heavy rain continues to affect central Burkina Faso (particularly the Centre Region, including the area of the capital Ouagadougou, and the Centre-Nord Region), triggering floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. As of 9 September, the government declared a state of national disaster.
- Media report, as of 10 September, at least 13 fatalities, 19 injured people, and a number of displaced people across the aforementioned regions.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over central and southern Burkina Faso, including over the capital Ouagadougou. Very heavy local rain is forecast over the western Region of Hauts-Bassins.