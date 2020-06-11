Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso - Floods (UN OCHA, ANAM, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2020)
Heavy rain has been affecting centre-north Burkina Faso (in particular the Centre-Nord Region) since 5 June, triggering floods and causing damage in a number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs), camps across Kongoussi, Pensa, and Barsalogho Municipalities, that host around 140,000 IDPs.
UN OCHA reports, 24 injured people, approximately 700 destroyed shelters, and a total amount of more than 2,900 affected shelters.
Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over western Burkina Faso.