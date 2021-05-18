Burkina Faso: Floods Final Report, DREF Operation n° MDRBF015

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

According to the Burkinabe Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), as of 10 September 2020, some 71,341 people were affected by flooding in 13 regions of the country. These included 33,675 women and 35,919 children. In terms of material damage, more than 3,347 houses were destroyed and 1,656 partially were damaged. Internally displaced people also lost over 1,790 emergency shelters. More than 250 tons of food were lost as well as thousands of cattle and poultry.

The most affected regions were the Sahel, the Centre-North, the Central Plateau, the East and the Centre, where almost 85% of the affected people live. The Sahel and the Centre-North are the regions hosting the largest number of internally displaced persons, i.e., more than 800,000. Considering the magnitude of the situation, the government declared a state of natural disaster in September 2020 during the cabinet meeting. To note, the rains and ensuing flood events had been affecting the country since the start of the year.

In response to the floods, BRCS engaged in the field with actions in support of floods affected people in several areas. However, the situation kept deteriorating, and the capacities of the National Society were quickly overwhelmed. The National Society developed a flood response plan and shared it with its partners.

Based on the needs and capacity of the BRCS to respond to the situation, IFRC, through the Sahel Country Cluster Delegation, launched a DREF operation on 23 September 2020, for CHF 195,456 to address the urgent needs of 5,000 people or 900 households most affected by the floods in the following targeted provinces: Sanmatenga, Gourma, and Kadiogo.