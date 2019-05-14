Burkina Faso- Escalation of conflict and forced displacement (DG ECHO, UNOCHA, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 May 2019)

Armed attacks continue to grow in frequency and intensity across Burkina Faso. On 10 May, four foreign civilians held hostage by a group of non-state armed actors were rescued in the north by a joint mission of international and national military forces. On 12 May, armed non-state actors attacked a church in the town of Dablo (Centre-North region), killing six and burning several buildings in the vicinity. This is the second attack on a church in less than one month following the attack on a church in Silgadji (Sahel region) that killed six people at the end of April.