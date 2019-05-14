Burkina Faso- Escalation of conflict and forced displacement (DG ECHO, UNOCHA, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 May 2019)
Armed attacks continue to grow in frequency and intensity across Burkina Faso. On 10 May, four foreign civilians held hostage by a group of non-state armed actors were rescued in the north by a joint mission of international and national military forces. On 12 May, armed non-state actors attacked a church in the town of Dablo (Centre-North region), killing six and burning several buildings in the vicinity. This is the second attack on a church in less than one month following the attack on a church in Silgadji (Sahel region) that killed six people at the end of April.
Internal displacement of local populations in conflict-affected areas continues to escalate. To date, 161,217 people have been forced to flee their home, over 70% of this displacement occurring in the first third of 2019. Most are living with host communities or in one of the four camps established by local authorities.
Humanitarian actors are assisting vulnerable displaced people with food, non-food items, basic shelter, protection and primary healthcare, including psychosocial support.