14 May 2019

Burkina Faso- Escalation of conflict and forced displacement (DG ECHO, UNOCHA, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 May 2019

  • Armed attacks continue to grow in frequency and intensity across Burkina Faso. On 10 May, four foreign civilians held hostage by a group of non-state armed actors were rescued in the north by a joint mission of international and national military forces. On 12 May, armed non-state actors attacked a church in the town of Dablo (Centre-North region), killing six and burning several buildings in the vicinity. This is the second attack on a church in less than one month following the attack on a church in Silgadji (Sahel region) that killed six people at the end of April.

  • Internal displacement of local populations in conflict-affected areas continues to escalate. To date, 161,217 people have been forced to flee their home, over 70% of this displacement occurring in the first third of 2019. Most are living with host communities or in one of the four camps established by local authorities.

  • Humanitarian actors are assisting vulnerable displaced people with food, non-food items, basic shelter, protection and primary healthcare, including psychosocial support.

