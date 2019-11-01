Burkina Faso: Escalation of armed violence - Briefing note – 1 November 2019

The security situation in Burkina Faso has deteriorated during 2019, and is expected to further worsen over the next 6 months. Violence has spread from the northern regions to the east of the country. While most of the attacks are attributed to Islamist groups such as ISGS, Ansarul Islam, and JNIM, self-defence militias have started to proliferate. Growing insecurity has led to significant forced displacement, both inside Burkina Faso (486,000 IDPs) and to neighbouring countries (16,000 refugees). Access to health services and education has deteriorated, and affected populations are in urgent need of protection, food and livelihoods assistance.