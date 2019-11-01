01 Nov 2019

Burkina Faso: Escalation of armed violence - Briefing note – 1 November 2019

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 01 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (802.4 KB)

The security situation in Burkina Faso has deteriorated during 2019, and is expected to further worsen over the next 6 months. Violence has spread from the northern regions to the east of the country. While most of the attacks are attributed to Islamist groups such as ISGS, Ansarul Islam, and JNIM, self-defence militias have started to proliferate. Growing insecurity has led to significant forced displacement, both inside Burkina Faso (486,000 IDPs) and to neighbouring countries (16,000 refugees). Access to health services and education has deteriorated, and affected populations are in urgent need of protection, food and livelihoods assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.