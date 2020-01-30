30 Jan 2020

Burkina Faso: Escalating violence cause for concern at the ICRC

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 30 Jan 2020 View Original

Geneva/Ouagadougou (ICRC) – In view of the fresh outbreak of violence in Burkina Faso, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) urges all parties to the conflict and all weapon bearers to show restraint, to protect the civilian population and to abide by the most basic principles of humanity.

The ICRC is extremely concerned by the latest reports of direct attacks against civilians, in evidence in the recent killing of civilians in Sigadji, Soum Province.

"The violence is spiralling further out of control, and it is civilians who are paying the price," said Ishfaq Muhammad Khan, the ICRC's head of delegation in Burkina Faso.

The ICRC calls on all weapon bearers to show respect for human life, to treat all detainees with humanity and to ensure that the sick and wounded have access to the medical treatment that they need. Medical workers, facilities and vehicles must be respected and protected.

In response to the unprecedented humanitarian crisis unfolding in Burkina Faso, the ICRC moved to scale up its presence in the country from 1 January this year, transforming its mission into a full-scale delegation and opening two new offices in Djibo and Fada N'gourma. With these arrangements in place, the ICRC aims to be even closer and have better access to the people living in those areas affected by the violence. By so doing, the organization hopes to be able to provide assistance to those most in need.

"We are working very closely with the Burkinabe Red Cross Society to ensure that people affected by the armed conflict and violence in the country, and in the wider Sahel region, get the help they need," said Ishfaq Muhammad Khan. It is imperative that neutral and impartial humanitarian organizations, like the ICRC, have unrestricted access, without exception, to all the areas and all the individuals affected by the violence.

More information:

Halimatou Amadou, in charge of public relations, Dakar, tel: +221781864687, hamadou@icrc.org
Lea-France Riche DOUA Mensah, in charge of communications, Ouagadougou, tel: +22666721843, ldoua@icrc.org
Steven Anderson, ICRC Abidjan, tel: +22509399404, sanderson@icrc.org

