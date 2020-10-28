Burkina Faso: Emergency response and support to improve the resilience of vulnerable populations in at-risk areas, September 2020

Context

In Burkina Faso, the 2017/18 agropastoral campaign was marked by food and biomass deficits, the effects of which were exacerbated by the fragile situation in the country. Since January 2019, insecurity has continued to worsen due to recurrent attacks perpetrated by non-state armed groups, triggering massive population displacements, thus exacerbating the vulnerability of communities further resulting in increased humanitarian needs and significant challenges for the country. Between October 2019 and September 2020, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) increased from 486 360 to 1 034 609 – a 113-percent increase (National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation [CONASUR], September 2020).

The results of the Cadre Harmonisé (updated in July 2020) indicate that approximately 3.3 million people (15 percent of the population) are facing acute food insecurity at crisis or worse levels (Phase 3 and above). This represents an increase of around 57 percent compared with the previous projection (March 2020), including over 500 000 people in an emergency phase and more than 11 000 in catastrophe/famine.

Furthermore, the food security situation continues to deteriorate in Burkina Faso due to the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019, with 2 028 confirmed cases and 57 deaths (Ministry of Health, 28 September 2020), as well as severe flooding recorded in all 13 regions, affecting a total of 106 228 people, including 41 deaths (CONASUR, September 2020).