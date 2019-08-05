Burkina Faso - Emergency Plan 2019 (update)

Since the beginning of 2018, the security crisis across the Sahel region has sharply deteriorated particularly in Burkina Faso. Already vulnerable to a fragile economic context and recurrent climatic shocks, the recent upsurge in violence perpetrated by armed groups has caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, while ongoing population displacements are intensifying inter‑communal conflict.

Objectives

FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Sector to:

• Provide inclusive humanitarian support to improve the food security and nutrition of vulnerable IDPs, host communities and returnees.

• Protect the livelihoods of rural populations through integrated and community-based approaches to enhance social cohesion.

• Strengthen monitoring and early warning systems, analysis and coordination.