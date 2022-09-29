Burkina Faso - Education Dashboard: 2021-2022 School Year (September 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The closure of the Goudoubo refugee camp in November 2021 due to insecurity has had a very negative impact on the schooling of refugee children in the Sahel region.

Of the 1,400 refugee children who attended schools in the camp, only 618 were able to be re-enrolled in different schools after the camp was closed. Nationwide in the 2020-21 school year, more than 10,000 refugee children were not in school.

Close and continuous collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Literacy and Promotion of National Languages (MENAPLN), the Education Cluster and the Education Access Working Group has resulted in the provision of temporary learning spaces as well as the assignment of nearly 50 teachers to facilitate the return to school of more than 500 refugee children.