Burkina Faso: Daily Noon Briefing Highlights

Burkina Faso: Unprecedented internal displacement

The crisis in Burkina Faso has become one of the fastest-growing displacement crises in the world this year.

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) rose by more than 57,000 people in June alone, reaching nearly 1 million, according to national authorities. This is an increase of more than 1,000 per cent compared with 87,000 people in January 2019.

The humanitarian community has expanded its footprint in the country since last year. In the first quarter of 2020, the UN and humanitarian partners have reached nearly 1 million people with humanitarian assistance.

Read more on UNOCHA.