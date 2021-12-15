Burkina Faso Crisis Response Plan 2022

$26,600,000

Funding Required

1,000,000

People Targeted

55

Entities Targeted

IOM VISION

Through an evidence-based and conflict-sensitive approach, IOM Burkina Faso provides assistance to meet the multi-sectoral needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs), host communities and other crisis-affected communities, notably through the Government’s Expanded Emergency Plan for the Sahel (2019-2021), as well as through established international humanitarian coordination mechanisms. IOM’s response focuses on operationalizing the humanitarian-development-peace nexus (HDPN), through strengthening social cohesion and local governance, and also contributing to an enhanced crisis response.