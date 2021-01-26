Burkina Faso Crisis Response Plan 2021

Funding Required

$30,970,350

People In Need

3,500,000

Target Beneficiaries

1,579,000

IOM Vision

Through an evidence-based and conflict-sensitive approach, IOM Burkina Faso provides assistance to meet the multi-sectoral needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs), host communities and other crisis-affected communities, notably through the Government’s Expanded Emergency Plan for the Sahel (2019-2021), as well as through established international humanitarian coordination mechanisms. Following the recommendations of the Central Sahel Pledging Conference (October 2020), IOM’s response focuses on operationalizing the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, through strengthening social cohesion and local governance, and contributing to an enhanced humanitarian response.

Context Analysis

The situation continues to deteriorate in Burkina Faso, with a crisis that originated in 2015 and deepened significantly in 2018. The years 2019 and 2020 saw armed groups attempt to instrumentalize communal tensions and exploit the weaknesses of social cohesion, which contributed to creating even more instability. The crisis is marked by the presence of non-state armed groups (NSAG), generalized violence and human rights violations, disruption of access to basic social services and massive displacement of populations. In November 2020, more than 1 million people were displaced, according to the Permanent Secretariat of the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), the government body in charge of the humanitarian response in Burkina Faso. This number is twenty times higher than in December 2018, when the security situation rapidly deteriorated. The crisis is impacting the Sahel, Centre-Nord, Nord, Boucle du Mouhoun and Est regions and has recently spilled over into the Centre-Est region, generating massive humanitarian needs that require interventions to reduce conflict drivers and address the structural causes of instability in affected areas, maintaining a specific focus on cross-border fragility/dynamics.

In March 2019, the Government of Burkina Faso (GoBF) adopted the expanded emergency programme for the Sahel Region (PUS), that covers the five most impacted regions (Nord, Boucle du Mouhoun, Est, Centre-Est and Centre-Nord). The Government's priorities, as defined in the Expanded PUS, are the following: i) optimising the management of humanitarian and social emergencies; ii) strengthening the presence of the state; iii) building the populations’ resilience (preservation of human rights, promotion of social cohesion, prevention of extremism and radicalization); and iv) creating the conditions for the return of displaced persons.

In late 2020, humanitarian needs remain largely unaddressed in certain areas, notably given restricted humanitarian access and an overall lack of resources. In addition, significant additional needs have been created and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, where cases have more than doubled since October 2020 mostly due to the limited implementation of prevention measures such as physical distancing.

The humanitarian needs overview for 2021 indicates that 3.5 million persons are in need of humanitarian assistance, of which 2.9 million are targeted by the humanitarian community. Overall, 607.4 million USD is needed to fund the humanitarian response in Burkina Faso. Humanitarian organizations continue scaling up operations to support the Government-led response and IOM response seeks to provide life-saving assistance and protection to displaced and affected populations while enhancing efforts to restore peace at the community level, reinforce governance and strengthen resilience.