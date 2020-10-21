Burkina Faso Crisis Response Plan 2020

IOM Vision

Through an evidence-based and conflict-sensitive approach, IOM provides support to the Government of Burkina Faso to meet the multi-sectoral needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and other crisis-affected communities, notably through the Government’s Expanded Emergency Plan for the Sahel (2019-2021), which includes strengthening populations’ resilience, optimizing the emergency response and reinforcing the presence of the State.

Context Analysis

The upsurge of violence in Burkina Faso in the form of armed attacks and insecurity in the Sahel, Centre Nord, Nord, Boucle du Mouhoun and Est regions has triggered an unprecedented humanitarian emergency marked by mass displacements and a disruption of access to basic social services. Over 2,000 schools have closed, depriving more than 300,000 school-aged children of access to education. An average of 57 health facilities have closed and 66 are functioning at minimum capacity, restricting the access to health care for more than 620,000 people (Ministère de la Santé et Ministère de l’Education nationale). Furthermore, inter-communal tensions have escalated, fueled by the deteriorating situation in the country. In March 2019, the Government of Burkina Faso adopted the Expanded Emergency Program for the Sahel Region (PUS), which extends its original emergency plan focused on the Sahel to include five additional regions (Nord, Boucle du Mouhoun, Est, Centre-Est and Centre-Nord).

The Government's priorities, as defined in the Expanded PUS, are the following: i) optimizing the management of humanitarian and social emergencies; ii) strengthening the presence of the state; iii) building populations’ resilience (preservation of human rights, promotion of social cohesion, prevention of extremism and radicalization); and, iv) creating the conditions for the return of displaced persons.

As of February 2020, over 765,000 people are currently displaced - a number that has been multiplied by a factor of nine since January 2019. Registration is done by the inter-ministerial body in charge of the humanitarian response, the Conseil National de Secours d'Urgence et de Réhabilitation (CONASUR). Among the displaced, more than 90 per cent are staying in host communities, putting strong pressure on already vulnerable communities. In the first half of 2020, it is estimated that the number of displaced persons could reach up to 900,000. Humanitarian organisations are scaling up operations to support the government-led response and provide life-saving assistance and protection to the displaced and affected populations through the provision of key services. However, based on regular assessments, significant gaps remain in the humanitarian response. Indeed, humanitarian access in some areas is extremely difficult due to growing insecurity and lack of resources to cover the whole spectrum of needs in the country. The 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview and Humanitarian Response Plan have identified 5.2 million affected people, out of which 2.2 million people are in need of assistance and 1.8 million people are targeted.