Burkina Faso: COVID-19 Situation Report #2 (15 to 28 May 2020)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Since the start of the outbreak in December 2019, the new coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to nearly all countries and territories.

• In Burkina Faso, the COVID-19 epidemic was officially declared by the Government on 10 March 2020, in an already deteriorated security context characterized by an ongoing humanitarian crisis with increasing population displacements.

• The first case in Burkina Faso was reported on 9 March 2020 in the capital city Ouagadougou. By 28 May, 9 regions out of 13 are affected (Centre, Hauts-Bassins, Centre-Nord, Boucle du Mouhoun, Plateau-Central, Cascades, Centre-Sud, Sud- Ouest and Sahel). However, the hotspot remains Ouagadougou.

• UNICEF is providing technical support to the Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE), media and communication, surveillance, diagnosis, care, and logistics/supplies sub-committees led by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

• On 27 May, the Ministry of national education, literacy and national languages promotion (MENAPLN) announced that schools will remain closed until the end of school year except for students who have national exams.

• The presence of non-state armed groups (NSAG) continues to remain a major cause of insecurity and instability in the northern and eastern part of the country.