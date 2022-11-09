Burkina Faso: Country Operational Update, August and September, 2022

According to the National Council for Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation (CONASUR), 1,719,332 persons have fled their homes seeking safety as of 30 September 2022. This represents almost a 12% increase compared to April 2022. As of 30 September 2022, Burkina Faso also continued to generously host 33,530 refugees whose majority is located in the Sahel region.

Thanks to the partnership between the UNHCR and the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) - whose main objective is to improve the access of refugees to higher education, in their countries of asylum or in third countries - two refugees’ students have been selected to benefit from a scholarship of Open and Distance Learning (FOAD).

As part of the Refugee Identity Card (RIC) program, in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees (CONAREF) and the National Identification Office (ONI), the enrolment operation for refugees continued in the Sahel. So far 4,156 refugees were enrolled in Dori.

KEY INDICATORS

29,663 Civil status and identity documents were distributed to IDPs and members of the host communities within the period under review.

3,243 IDPs and host community members benefited from Emergency, semi-permanent and permanent shelters, within the period under review.

389 Protection incidents resulting from the precarious security and protection environment were collected and documented within the period under review