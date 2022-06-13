Burkina Faso – Conflict, impact on civilians (DG ECHO, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 June 2022)

On June 9 and 11, at least a hundred civilians and 11 militaries were killed by a non-state-armed group (NSAG) in the assault of the police unit of Seytenga (Sahel region, Séno province). According to DG ECHO partners, the civilians were deliberately killed based on suspicion to collaborate with security and defense forces.

Civilians are fleeing as security forces have now abandoned their position in Seytenga town. A humanitarian partner reports that over 500 individuals have already arrived in Dori, the capital of the Sahel region. More are expected to be forced to flee.