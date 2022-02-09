Burkina Faso - Conflict, impact on civilians (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 February 2022)

On 8 February, two improvised explosive devices (IED) detonated in the Soum province (Sahel region). The first IED exploded in Arbinda, injuring four women on their way to collect water. Another IED hit a military vehicle on the Bourzanga-Djibo axis, killing two soldier and injuring four. The Sahel region already records six incidents of this kind since January.

The IED threat is indiscriminate and is increasing in Burkina Faso as the conflict expands geographically. According to the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), in 2021 40% of IED victims were civilians. In 2022, four civilians have already been killed by IED, including people travelling in convoy under armed escorts.