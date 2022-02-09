Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso - Conflict, impact on civilians (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 February 2022)
On 8 February, two improvised explosive devices (IED) detonated in the Soum province (Sahel region). The first IED exploded in Arbinda, injuring four women on their way to collect water. Another IED hit a military vehicle on the Bourzanga-Djibo axis, killing two soldier and injuring four. The Sahel region already records six incidents of this kind since January.
The IED threat is indiscriminate and is increasing in Burkina Faso as the conflict expands geographically. According to the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), in 2021 40% of IED victims were civilians. In 2022, four civilians have already been killed by IED, including people travelling in convoy under armed escorts.
Over 3.5 million Burkinabe will be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022 according to initial estimates. 2.6 million are projected to be severely food insecure during the 2022 lean season, including 436,393 in pre-famine (IPC phase 4), the highest number since 2018.