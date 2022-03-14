Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso - Conflict, impact on civilians (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 March 2022)

  • Two civilians were killed and several were severely injured on 13 March, as a public transportation bus was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device, IED on the Dori-Kaya main axis of the country. While deploying to the scene, 12 gendarmes were also killed in an ambush.

  • On 10 and 12 March, 26 civilians were killed in two attacks against gold-panning sites in the Seno and Gorom-Gorom provinces (Sahel region).

  • Conflict is the main cause of population displacement in Burkina: 1,741,655 Internally Displaced people, IDPs were recorded as per 31 January 2022, meaning 1 person out of 13 is forcibly displaced at present.

  • The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan requests USD 591 million to assist 3 million vulnerable person in Burkina Faso. So far, the plan is funded at 8%.

