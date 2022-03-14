Burkina Faso - Conflict, impact on civilians (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 March 2022)

Two civilians were killed and several were severely injured on 13 March, as a public transportation bus was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device, IED on the Dori-Kaya main axis of the country. While deploying to the scene, 12 gendarmes were also killed in an ambush.

On 10 and 12 March, 26 civilians were killed in two attacks against gold-panning sites in the Seno and Gorom-Gorom provinces (Sahel region).

Conflict is the main cause of population displacement in Burkina: 1,741,655 Internally Displaced people, IDPs were recorded as per 31 January 2022, meaning 1 person out of 13 is forcibly displaced at present.