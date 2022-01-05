Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso – Conflict, impact on civilians and humanitarian workers (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 January 2022)
- On 4 January, at least three civilians were injured in the explosion of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Seno province (Sahel region). The device appears to have targeted the regular armed forces escorting the civilian convoy near Gorgadji. The same day, two irregular controls by non-state armed groups have occurred in the same province. Among those, one was 10 km away from the town of Dori, in the same location where two humanitarian workers had been retained for 37 days in November 2021.
- The conflict triggers mass displacement (1,501,775 according to the central government, as per 30 November 2021) and generates multi-sectorial needs in the affected population.
- More than 3.5 million Burkinabe will be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022 according to initial estimates, while 2.6 million may be severely food insecure during the 2022 lean season, including 436,393 in pre-famine (IPC phase 4), the highest number since 2018.