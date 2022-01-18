Burkina Faso - Conflict, displacements, humanitarian access (DG ECHO, partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 January 2022)

On January 15, a non-state armed group irrupted in the village of Namssiguia (Bam province, Centre-Nord region) indiscriminately shooting on people and ransacking the local health centre, seven civilians were killed.

Road traffic suspension caused by illegal checkpoints and the destruction of the communication antenna in Namssiguia have made Djibo, which hosts 17% of the total 1,579,976 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Burkina Faso, currently inaccessible to humanitarian partners.