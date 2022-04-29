Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso - Conflict, displacements and humanitarian needs (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 April 2022)
- On 28 April 2022, the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR) released an update on the number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in the country which now reaches 1,850,293 individuals. This represents a 17 % increase since the beginning of the year.
- The conflict in Burkina Faso continues to trigger mass displacements and to generate multi-sectorial needs in affected populations. The updated Cadre Harmonisé (a comprehensive analytical framework) forecasts a deterioration of the situation in 2022 with 3,4 million food insecure individuals (16 % of the population) as of June, including 628,464 in pre-famine (phase 4). Current funding will only allow to cover 38 % of the food assistance needs.