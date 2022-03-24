Burkina Faso - Conflict, displacements and humanitarian needs (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2022)

According to the latest government update, the number of internally displaced people (IDP) registered in Burkina Faso as a consequence of the conflict amounts now to 1,814,283 people, representing a 14% increase since the beginning of the year. Increasing attacks by armed groups against civilian populations generate multi-sectorial humanitarian needs.

More than 3.5 million Burkinabe are in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022, with the number of people in need of emergency food assistance expected to largely exceed the initial estimates of 2.6 million during the lean season.