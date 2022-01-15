Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso – Conflict, displacements and humanitarian needs (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 January 2022)
The central government has just issued the updated number of internally displaced people in Burkina Faso which, as a consequence of the conflict, amounts now to 1,579,576 people (as per 31 December 2021). This corresponds to a 47% increase compared to early January 2021. The deteriorating security situation with non-state armed groups increasingly targeting civilians generates multi-sectorial humanitarian needs in the affected population.
DG ECHO partners keep assisting affected communities with food, water, shelter, and relief items; and mobile protection and psychosocial support teams.
More than 3.5 million Burkinabe will be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022 according to initial estimates, while 2.6 million may be severely food insecure during the 2022 lean season, including 436,393 in pre-famine (IPC phase 4), the highest number since 2018.