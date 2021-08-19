Burkina Faso – Conflict, displacement and impact on civilians (DG ECHO, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2021)

On 18 August, a non-state armed group attacked a convoy composed of local populations and security forces, including civilians engaged as combatants (‘Volontaires de Défense de la Patrie’ - VDP) around Boukouma village, Soum Province, Sahel region. According to the Government report, 14 police officers, 3 VDP and 30 civilians were killed, while 30 others have been wounded.

The conflict has caused 1,368,164 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) according to the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR, July 2021). 55% of the IDPs are under 15 and 50% of adults are women.