Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso – Conflict, displacement and impact on civilians (DG ECHO, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2021)

  • On 18 August, a non-state armed group attacked a convoy composed of local populations and security forces, including civilians engaged as combatants (‘Volontaires de Défense de la Patrie’ - VDP) around Boukouma village, Soum Province, Sahel region. According to the Government report, 14 police officers, 3 VDP and 30 civilians were killed, while 30 others have been wounded.

  • The conflict has caused 1,368,164 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) according to the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR, July 2021). 55% of the IDPs are under 15 and 50% of adults are women.

  • The number of IDPs has seen a 45-fold increase in the last three years. The conflict generates multi-sectorial needs in affected populations. The Humanitarian Response Plan estimates a budgetary requirement of USD 607.9 million to meet the needs in 2021. As of today it is only 23% financed.

