Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso – Conflict, displacement and impact on civilians (DG ECHO, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 November 2021)
- Betweeen 13 and 14 November in the Soum province (Sahel Region), two women were killed in the explosion of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Arbinda-Koutougou axis while a gendarmerie unit was attacked in Inata by a non-state armed group killing at least 28 soldiers and four civilians according to an official communique.
- The conflict has caused 1,407,685 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) according to the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR, September 2021). 55% of the IDPs are under 15 years of age and 50% of adults are women.
- The number of IDPs has seen a 45-fold increase in the last three years. The conflict generates multi-sectorial needs in affected populations. 3.4 million Burkinabe may be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022 according to initial estimates while 2.2 million may be severely food insecured during the 2022 lean season.