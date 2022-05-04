Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso – Conflict, attacks on water facilities (DG ECHO partners, cluster WASH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 May 2022)
- On 3 May, a coalition of 13 national and international NGOs raised their concern upon the destruction of 32 water and sanitation facilities by non-state-armed groups (NSAG) since the beginning of 2022, affecting almost 300,000 people.
- Attacks have mainly occurred in Djibo (Sahel region), but they are also spreading to other regions. The latest took place in the Centre-Nord region, on 15 April, when NSAG attacked a water-truck on its way to Barsalogho city. All operations to provide water to this locality are suspended, despite the lack of alternative mean to access water by the local population.
- In Burkina Faso, almost 10% of the population is currently forcibly displaced. The conflict generates multi-sectorial humanitarian needs. Only 11% of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) has been financed so far.