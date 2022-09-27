Burkina Faso – Conflict and impact on civilians (DG ECHO, partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 September 2022)

On 26 September, a non-state armed group’s attack on a commercial convoy bringing essential items to the population of Djibo (Soum province, Sahel region) injured tens of civilians and killed at least 10 soldiers from the armed escort (a measure recently imposed by the authorities).
The town of Djibo is under blockade since May and hosts 223,712 IDPs according to Government figures (April 2022).
In Burkina Faso, the conflict generates multi-sectorial humanitarian needs. The revised 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) now targets 3.8 million individuals out of 4.9 million people in need (ca. 25% of the country’s total population). As of today the funding gap is 70% on the requested USD 815 million.