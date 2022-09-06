Burkina Faso – Conflict and impact on civilians (DG ECHO, partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2022)

-
On 5 September, at least 35 civilians who had departed from Djibo and conveying in an armed escort, were hit by an explosive device and died while looking to reach Ouagadougou the capital city, 37 others are reported wounded.
The town of Djibo is under blockade since May and hosts 285 654 Internally Displaced Persons according to Government latest figure (April 2022). The convoy was supposed to enable food and other items, supplies for the population.
In Burkina Faso, the conflict generates multi-sectorial humanitarian needs. The 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) has just been revised and now targets 3.8 million individuals out of 4.9 million people in need of humanitarian assistance (almost 25% of inhabitants). The related financial request for the HRP consequently reaches USD 815 million.