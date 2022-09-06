Burkina Faso – Conflict and impact on civilians (DG ECHO, partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 September 2022)

On 5 September, at least 35 civilians who had departed from Djibo and conveying in an armed escort, were hit by an explosive device and died while looking to reach Ouagadougou the capital city, 37 others are reported wounded.

The town of Djibo is under blockade since May and hosts 285 654 Internally Displaced Persons according to Government latest figure (April 2022). The convoy was supposed to enable food and other items, supplies for the population.