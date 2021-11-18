Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso – Conflict and impact on civilians (DG ECHO, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 November 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • On 16 November, in the eastern Boucle du Mouhoun region, a gendarmerie unit was attacked by a non-state armed group (NSAG) in the area of Toéni. After confronting with regular forces, NSAG combatants indiscriminately opened fire on the village of Louta.

  • DG ECHO partners report nine civilians killed, four wounded and 10 missing. In the same province, humanitarian partners also reported the displacement of 1,613 people (210 households) as a consequence of attacks earlier this month.

  • As the geographical scope of the conflict expands, the protection of civilians is increasingly at stake. The number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has seen a 50-fold increase in the last three years (world’s fastest growing displacement crisis). More than 1.4 million people (over 6% of the total population) are currently displaced.

  • The conflict generates multi-sectorial humanitarian needs. As of 17 November, only 40% of the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) has been financed.

Related Content