Burkina Faso – Conflict and impact on civilians (DG ECHO, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 November 2021)

On 16 November, in the eastern Boucle du Mouhoun region, a gendarmerie unit was attacked by a non-state armed group (NSAG) in the area of Toéni. After confronting with regular forces, NSAG combatants indiscriminately opened fire on the village of Louta.

DG ECHO partners report nine civilians killed, four wounded and 10 missing. In the same province, humanitarian partners also reported the displacement of 1,613 people (210 households) as a consequence of attacks earlier this month.

As the geographical scope of the conflict expands, the protection of civilians is increasingly at stake. The number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) has seen a 50-fold increase in the last three years (world’s fastest growing displacement crisis). More than 1.4 million people (over 6% of the total population) are currently displaced.