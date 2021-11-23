Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso – Conflict and impact on civilians (DG ECHO, INGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 November 2021)
On 22 November, in the Centre-Nord region, a gendarmerie unit was attacked by a non-state armed group (NSAG) in the area of Foube. According to the Government, nine security forces and 10 civilians have been killed. DG ECHO partners report two humanitarian workers wounded in crossfires.
Foube is a hard-to-reach area due to the prevailing insecurity, which reduces the collective capacity to support populations in need.
In Burkina Faso, more than 1.4 million people (over 6% of the total population) are currently displaced. The conflict generates multi-sectorial humanitarian needs. The Humanitarian Response Plan requiring USD 607.9 million to meet those in 2021 is only financed at 41%.