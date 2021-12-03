Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso – Conflict and impact on civilians (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 December 2021)
On 1 December, in the Boulgou province (Centre-Est region), seven civilians were killed and three severely injured in the explosion of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the locality of Lalé. The explosion occurred as inhabitants were trying to remove the device, not knowing it was an IED.
The conflict triggers mass displacements (over 1,4 million) and generates multi-sectorial needs in affected populations.
More than 3.5 million Burkinabe will be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022 according to initial estimates, while - 2.6 million may be severely food insecure during the 2022 lean season, including 436,393 in pre-famine (IPC phase 4), the highest number since 2018.