Burkina Faso - Conflict and impact on civilians (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2022)

On 24 October, in Djibo (Soum province, Sahel region), a military camp was heavily attacked by a non-state armed group. Attempts to attack civilian infrastructures (water points, marketplace) are also reported. 10 soldiers and 18 alleged terrorists died according to official reports. The number of civilians casualties is yet unknown.
Djibo, a town under blockade since February 2022, hosts 269,000 Internally Displaced Persons according to latest Government figures. The Soum province counts about 314,000 individuals in a pre-famine stage (IPC 4) according to March 2022 estimates (Cadre Harmonisé), on a total of 628,000 people in IPC 4 in five provinces across the country. Affected populations in Djibo and other cities have hardly received any assistance, due to multiple blockades, and are at risk of starvation.
UN OCHA estimates 1 million individuals live in areas under blockade.
DG ECHO has recently activated the European Humanitarian Response Capacity (EHRC) to support a dedicated helicopter to provide urgent aid in areas under blockades for maximum 3 months, pending restoration of road access.