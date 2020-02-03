03 Feb 2020

Burkina Faso - Conflict and forced displacement (DG ECHO, INGOs, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Feb 2020 View Original

  • On Saturday 1 February, as many as 20 civilians lost their lives after a group of armed men attacked the busy marketplace in the village of Lamdamol, in the Sahel region, Burkina Faso. This is the third major attack targeting civilians since 20 January, bringing the total death toll from these incidents to approximately 100 people.

  • As the armed conflict intensifies in the country, civilians are suffering the brunt of the violence. Villages and rural areas are emptying as people flee to secondary towns for safety. The Rapid Response Mechanism tool funded by DG ECHO estimates over 17,000 new internally displaced in January 2020, with the number expected to rise to 900,000 by April.

  • Increased humanitarian donor engagement is urgently needed to address the growing needs for shelter, food, water and essential household items. For 2020, the Humanitarian Response Plan estimates a budgetary requirement of $295 million.

