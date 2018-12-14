Burkina Faso - Conflict and forced displacement (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 December 2018)

Insecurity continues to spread across Burkina Faso, with conflict-related violence reported in western regions of the country. Seven security related incidents have been recorded in Boucle du Mouhoun, a region bordering conflict-affected Mali, since October. This implies an extension of the territory impacted by the recent escalation of insecurity, which now includes regions in the east, north and west of the country. In total, an estimated 1.4 million people live in conflict-affected regions of Burkina Faso.

The number of internally displaced people continues to rise, with an additional 6 148 recently identified, bringing the total number to 47 029 this year. The population of the Sahel town of Djibo has increased by 50% this year due to forced displacement from surrounding areas. This puts a further strain on limited basic services, including water supply.