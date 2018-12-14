14 Dec 2018

Burkina Faso - Conflict and forced displacement (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 December 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Dec 2018 View Original

  • Insecurity continues to spread across Burkina Faso, with conflict-related violence reported in western regions of the country. Seven security related incidents have been recorded in Boucle du Mouhoun, a region bordering conflict-affected Mali, since October. This implies an extension of the territory impacted by the recent escalation of insecurity, which now includes regions in the east, north and west of the country. In total, an estimated 1.4 million people live in conflict-affected regions of Burkina Faso.

  • The number of internally displaced people continues to rise, with an additional 6 148 recently identified, bringing the total number to 47 029 this year. The population of the Sahel town of Djibo has increased by 50% this year due to forced displacement from surrounding areas. This puts a further strain on limited basic services, including water supply.

  • In addition, 24 000 Malian refugees are hosted in Burkina. The negative effects of the insecurity and increasing violence are aggravating the vulnerability of refugees, host and displaced populations, who are in need of multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.