Burkina Faso + 3 more

Burkina Faso Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

  • 20.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Burkina Faso World Bank – 2020

  • 3.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2021

  • 1.4 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Burkina Faso UNHCR – August 2021

  • 23,610 Estimated Number of Refugees in Burkina Faso UNHCR – September 2021

  • 2.9 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2021 Lean Season CH – April 2021

  • Deteriorating security conditions in eastern and northern Burkina Faso have resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties and a rapid increase in the internally displaced population since April.

  • In recent months, increasing OAG activity and attacks on population centers in Cascades Region have driven increased humanitarian needs and marked an expansion of the complex emergency in Burkina Faso.

  • Armed conflict and insecurity-related displacement continue to disrupt agriculture and livelihoods in Burkina Faso, contributing to deteriorating food security conditions.

Related Content