Burkina Faso Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 (September 30, 2021)

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

20.9 MILLION Estimated Population of Burkina Faso World Bank – 2020

3.5 MILLION Estimated Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2021

1.4 MILLION Estimated Number of IDPs in Burkina Faso UNHCR – August 2021

23,610 Estimated Number of Refugees in Burkina Faso UNHCR – September 2021

2.9 MILLION Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2021 Lean Season CH – April 2021

Deteriorating security conditions in eastern and northern Burkina Faso have resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties and a rapid increase in the internally displaced population since April.

In recent months, increasing OAG activity and attacks on population centers in Cascades Region have driven increased humanitarian needs and marked an expansion of the complex emergency in Burkina Faso.