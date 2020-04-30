Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso – Complex Emergency Crisis (DG ECHO, INGOs, CONASUR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 April 2020)
- On 28 April, a chariot carrying 4 women hit an improvised explosive device, killing all travelers. The incident occurred as the women, who were internally displaced, were on their way to purchase food, in the North region of Burkina Faso.
- Civilians continue to be victims of the on-going conflict in Burkina. In total, 848,329 people have become forcibly displaced in country according to the latest figures released by national authorities.
- Burkina Faso is the second most at-risk country of large-scale food insecurity in West Africa during the upcoming lean season from June-September (Cadre Harmonisé). The expected number of people food insecure (2.15 million) is a 213% increase compared to 2019. This figure does not take into consideration the possible impact on food security of the Covid-19 pandemic nor the imposed mitigation measures.