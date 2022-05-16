Burkina Faso – Civilians killed in convoy with armed escort ( DG ECHO Partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 May 2022)

On 14 May, 14 civilian and 3 army civilian auxiliaries (Volontaires pour la Défense de la Patrie - VDP) were killed and 15 injured when a non-state armed group (NSAG) ambushed a group of fruit pickers escorted by security forces in the locality of Madjoari (Kompienga province, Est region).

Madjoari has been under blockade since February 2021, the NSAG blocking access and pressuring the population to flee. NSAG also imposed a blockade around the capital of the province, the town of Pama, since January 2022, severely impacting access to populations in need of humanitarian assistance.

Some media report on another two unconfirmed attacks on the same day in the Sahel region, causing the death of 13 civilians and 13 VDP in the Oudalan province (localities of Guessel and Markoye).