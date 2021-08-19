Burkina Faso: Capacity Statement, 2021

Our organisation

World Vision is a global Christian humanitarian organisation dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities to reach their full potential. Present in over 100 countries and having served 60 million people last year with humanitarian aid, WV was alarmed by the rising humanitarian needs in Burkina Faso. WV has initiated operations in six provinces. WV will provide life-saving support, aiming to reduce suffering while strengthening resilience among women, men, boys, and girls . Regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender, WV serves all people.

Our reach

Guided by needs and cluster coordination, World Vision’s initial operations are targeting six provinces (see below). WV will apply a hybrid approach of direct and partnering operations, seeking to leverage digital, cash and voucher activities.