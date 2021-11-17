Burkina Faso: building a brighter future for children fleeing violence

In Africa’s Sahel region, Burkina Faso is among the 10 poorest countries in the world. In recent years, internal conflict in the country has intensified, spreading across all regions. As a result, more than a million people are displaced and thousands of children are facing this growing humanitarian crises.

Their schools closed, their villages often destroyed, these children fleeing violence and fear are increasingly exposed to risks like domestic violence or early marriage.

With EU financial support, Save the Children launched a programme to tackle the education, protection and mental health needs of children caught up in the Sahel crisis.

In 2021, the EU allocated €4.9 million to kickstart the 3-year programme implemented in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso. Azara, Issouf and Souleymane are among the children benefitting from the programme in Burkina Faso. These are their stories.

Story and photos by Save the Children.