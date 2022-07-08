Burkina Faso – Attacks on civilians (DG ECHO, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 08 July 2022)

On 7 July, both security forces and civilians who were attempting to repair a bridge, which had been destroyed by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) 10 days before, were hit by another IED on Sebba-Dori axis (Sahel region). At least 3 civilians were killed.
Direct targeting of civilians as well as of vital basic infrastructures is significantly increasing in the northern and eastern regions of Burkina Faso, and it causes massive displacements. For instance, due to an attack in Seytenga (Sahel region), 34 000 individuals fled to Dori (capital of the Sahel region) over the month of June 2022. DG ECHO has allocated funds to the Red Cross Movement to provide 840 shelters for the affected population.
In Burkina Faso, the conflict generates multi-sectorial humanitarian needs, while the lean season has put 3.4 million people in severe food insecurity. Only 21% of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) has been financed so far.