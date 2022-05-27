Burkina Faso – Attacks on civilians (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 May 2022)

On 25 May, more than 50 inhabitants of Tambarga and Madjoari were deliberately killed by non-state armed actors near Singou (Pama Commune, East region) while attempting to escape the their village which is under blockade since February.
Direct targeting of civilians as well as of vital basic infrastructures is significantly increasing in the Northern and Eastern regions of Burkina Faso. There were more than 246 civilians casualties since the beginning of 2022 (ACLED) and at least 32 water and sanitation facilities have been hit by non-state-armed groups (NSAG), affecting almost 300,000 people.
In Burkina Faso, almost 10% of the population is currently forcibly displaced. The conflict generates multi-sectorial humanitarian needs. Only 15% of the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) has been financed so far.