Burkina Faso - Armed violence, forced displacement (DG ECHO, INGOs, CONASUR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2020)

On Sunday 16 February, 22 people were killed and another 18 people were injured when an armed group attacked worshippers in a local church in the town of Sebba, in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso. Since 2018, insecurity and armed violence has strongly intensified in Burkina Faso, with civilians becoming increasingly direct targets of violent armed attacks.

The humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso represents the world’s fastest growing forced displacement crisis. Currently, a total of 765,517 people are internally displaced within the country, with another 16,000 people having fled into Niger, Mali and Ghana for safely. This is a sixteen-fold increase in the number of forced displacements when compared to December 2018.

Humanitarian actors are responding to the crisis through the deployment of a Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), providing protection, shelter and WASH assistance to newly displaced people for a period of three months. DG ECHO also supports actions aiming at improving access to primary healthcare and education as well as providing food assistance to affected populations.