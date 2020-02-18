18 Feb 2020

Burkina Faso - Armed violence, forced displacement (DG ECHO, INGOs, CONASUR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Feb 2020 View Original

On Sunday 16 February, 22 people were killed and another 18 people were injured when an armed group attacked worshippers in a local church in the town of Sebba, in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso. Since 2018, insecurity and armed violence has strongly intensified in Burkina Faso, with civilians becoming increasingly direct targets of violent armed attacks.

The humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso represents the world’s fastest growing forced displacement crisis. Currently, a total of 765,517 people are internally displaced within the country, with another 16,000 people having fled into Niger, Mali and Ghana for safely. This is a sixteen-fold increase in the number of forced displacements when compared to December 2018.

Humanitarian actors are responding to the crisis through the deployment of a Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM), providing protection, shelter and WASH assistance to newly displaced people for a period of three months. DG ECHO also supports actions aiming at improving access to primary healthcare and education as well as providing food assistance to affected populations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.