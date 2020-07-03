Burkina Faso: Anyone being held must be treated with humanity and dignity

Ouagadougou (ICRC) – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is alarmed at the erosion of respect for international humanitarian law in Burkina Faso over the last few months. The humanitarian situation has deteriorated as a result of the armed conflict in the country, and the civilian population has paid a heavy price. The ICRC calls on all parties and all those involved in the violence to show restraint, in particular with regard to individuals they have arrested or captured.

"We are appealing in particular to the security and defence forces, all armed groups, and volunteers involved in the fighting. Everyone must respect human life and dignity at all times and without distinction," said Laurent Saugy, head of the ICRC's delegation in Burkina Faso. "The rules apply to everyone and everywhere, including when making arrests and when holding people in detention. Carrying a weapon does not give you unlimited power over people; it makes you responsible for their lives."

The respect for people's dignity extends to those who have died. Relatives must be allowed to recover their bodies safely to give them a proper burial.

The ICRC has been operating in Burkina Faso since 2006 and continues to strengthen its presence among those most affected by the violence by providing them with impartial humanitarian relief, alongside the Burkinabe Red Cross Society. The ICRC also seeks to maintain and develop constructive humanitarian dialogue with all parties to the conflict.

