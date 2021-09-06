Burkina Faso: Analysis of conflicts over the exploitation of natural resources, Summary

Introduction

In Burkina Faso, the exacerbation of conflicts over natural resources and the rapid development of insecurity are sources of major concern, both for the public authorities and the populations. These phenomena have a negative impact on the security and living conditions of the populations, as well as on social cohesion, stability and peace.

The conflict analysis study was carried out as part of the implementation of the regional project entitled “Renforcer la résilience des populations pastorales et agropastorales transfrontalières dans les zones prioritaires du Sahel” (“Strengthening the resilience of cross-border pastoral and agropastoral populations in priority areas of the Sahel”), implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Ministry of Animal and Fisheries Resources (MRAH) of Burkina Faso, and funded by the European Commission (FAO-European Union Partnership Programme of the Global Network Against Food Crises [GNAFC]). In general, the objective of the conflict analysis study was to: (i) take stock of conflicts over natural resources and other conflicts in rural areas; (ii) identify initiatives for conflict prevention and management; and (iii) formulate proposals to improve the effectiveness of conflict prevention and management mechanisms.

In addition to the methodological elements that were prioritized for analysis carried out in Burkina Faso, this summary presents the major results obtained at the end of the research. The elements discussed include an examination of the current conflict situation in Burkina Faso, the typology, causes and drivers of conflicts, the mapping of stakeholders, the impact of conflicts, strategies for managing them, as well as conclusions and recommendations.