Burkina Faso: Acute Malnutrition Analysis August 2021 - July 2022, Issued January 2022

Overview

All 45 provinces in the thirteen regions of Burkina Faso were analyzed. In total, it is estimated that 699,027 children aged 6-59 months will likely be acutely malnourished through 2022, which represents about 10% more cases compared to the last analysis (Oct. 2020-July 2021 period) and an increase in Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) cases of over 18% compared to last year. Compared to the last analysis, there are also 25% more pregnant and lactating women (163,000) who will suffer from acute malnutrition through 2022.

During the current period, only one province (Koulpelogo) is in IPC Phase 1 (Acceptable); 21 provinces are in IPC Phase 2 (Alert); 18 provinces are in IPC Phase 3 (Serious) and five provinces are in IPC Phase 4 (Critical). Overall, this worrying picture is not expected to change in the coming year in the two projection periods.

Overall, 36 out of 45 provinces will remain stable, almost half of which are in IPC Phase 2 (17 out of 36 stable provinces); about 40% in IPC Phase 3 and five provinces are and will remain in IPC Phase 4. Only nine provinces will experience phase changes in the projection periods, half of which will improve over projected period 1 (Feb.-April 2022) and all of which will deteriorate over the projected period 2 (May-July 2022).

The factors contributing to acute malnutrition vary from one unit of analysis to another; however, for the provinces classified in IPC Phase 3 or above, we can identify inadequate food intake, high prevalence of childhood morbidities (fever and diarrhea), poor hygiene conditions (inaccessibility to sanitation facilities) and low coverage of access to drinking water. The negative effects of the security crisis have led to massive population displacements in almost half of the country, i.e., six of the 13 regions (North, Sahel, East Central, North Central, Boucle du Mouhoun, East).

The closure/dysfunction of health facilities in provinces with limited humanitarian access has reduced the population’s access to care. The impact of the health crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic is also a major negative contributing factor to the nutritional situation of the most vulnerable, particularly women and children under five.