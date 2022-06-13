Burkina Faso – Acute food insecurity (DG ECHO, IFRC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 June 2022)

Nearly 3.5 million Burkinabe are estimated to be severely food insecure during the 2022 lean season which has just started (around 16% of the inhabitants), including 628,464 in pre-famine (IPC phase 4), the highest number since 2018.

On 7 June, the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) has launched an appeal to intervene in the Yagha Province of Burkina Faso which has seen significant deterioration of its food security indicators. With the support of DG ECHO, the IFRC will support at least 4, 200 individuals in this area which only a few actors are able to access due to the conflict dynamics.